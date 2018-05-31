Missouri governor took a path less trod to win, lose office

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse.

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami.

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore.

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

By DAVID A. LIEB and JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens didn't follow the normal path to political power, nor is he taking the usual exit from office.

Greitens, who won election as a political outsider promising to clean up government, will resign Friday after striking a deal with a prosecutor to avoid trial on a felony campaign-finance charge. The arrangement includes no admission of wrongdoing.

The dropped charge alleging that he illegally used a veterans' charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign was just the tip of Greitens' problems. The Republican governor also faced potential impeachment by the Missouri House, the potential refiling of sexual misconduct charges related to an extramarital affair and an ongoing Missouri Ethics Commission investigation into complaints of more campaign-finance violations.

When he formally steps down at 5 p.m. Friday, Greitens will have served for 509 days - just one-third of the term to which voters elected him in 2016. It will mark the first time a Missouri governor has resigned since 1857, when Gov. Trusten Polk left to join the U.S. Senate. Greitens will be the only Missouri governor to quit amid scandal.

"The fall in less than a year and a half is remarkable," said Mark Rushefsky, a retired Missouri State University professor who taught political science there for nearly three decades.

Greitens' resume was equally remarkable when he jumped into the governor's race in 2015. He was a Rhodes scholar who had traveled the world on humanitarian missions before becoming a Navy SEAL officer. He founded the veterans' charity, became a best-selling author and then a motivational speaker. A lifelong Democrat, Greitens switched to the Republican Party before launching his first and only bid for office.

"If you look at the previous governors in Missouri, they've been secretary of state. They've held local offices and things like that. They built a career in politics," Rushefsky said. "Greitens was kind of the anti-political politician."

The beginning of the end for Greitens came on Jan. 10. Shortly after his State of the State speech, a St. Louis TV station aired an audio recording of a woman telling her husband how she had an affair with Greitens, who had bound her hands, blindfolded her, taken a compromising photo and warned he would distribute it if she ever said anything about their encounter.

The governor acknowledged having the affair in 2015, before he was elected, but he has not directly answered questions about whether he restrained and photographed the woman. He has denied making any threat of blackmail.

He remained in office nearly five more months, racking up millions of dollars in legal bills while fighting a legislative investigation and criminal charges that arose from his affair and political fundraising. Greitens cited the financial and personal strain while announcing his resignation Tuesday.

Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor who has written a soon-to-be released book about state and federal impeachment processes, said what strikes him most about Greitens' case is that he was forced from office relatively quickly.

"For a guy who was supposed to be the future of his party, it unwound remarkably fast," Gerhardt said. "That's pretty fast for someone to go from the heights to the depths."

Also unusual is the deal which Greitens struck to step down.

Last year in Alabama, Republican Gov. Robert Bentley faced potential impeachment over allegations that he used state resources to hide an affair with a top aide. Bentley resigned as part of a deal with the attorney general's office that included him pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of violating state campaign-finance laws.

Greitens' deal with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner includes no guilty plea to anything.

To the contrary, Greitens defiantly declared while announcing his resignation that he had "not broken any laws or committed any offense worthy of this treatment."

Though he resigned, the deal still is "a good result for him," said Michael Wolff, a former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court and former dean of the Saint Louis University Law School.

Greitens can still say he was never impeached and - unless other future charges are brought - never convicted of anything.

"In six months, I think it's possible you'll have a lot of, 'Oh, I was pushed out by this liberal cabal,'" Wolff said.

Jean Paul Bradshaw II, a Kansas City lawyer who is a former U.S. attorney for western Missouri, said "in a perfect world," a prosecutor would have required Greitens to plead guilty to a lesser charge to resolve the computer data tampering case. But his resignation still addresses a public interest, he said.

"Is it the best resolution? Maybe not," Bradshaw said. "But this is a fair resolution."

___

Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas.

___

Follow David A. Lieb at: http://twitter.com/DavidALieb and John Hanna at: http://twitter.com/APjdhanna .

