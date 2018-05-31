Missing woman with dementia found dead near hospital - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Missing woman with dementia found dead near hospital

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A woman who was found dead Wednesday in a stairwell of a power plant at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital had dementia and vanished from a nearby mental health facility 10 days ago, her daughter said.

A staff member found the body at about 1 p.m. The county medical examiner's office identified the woman as Ruby Andersen, 75. An autopsy was pending.

"I don't know how she died," her daughter, Charlene Roberts, told KRON-TV .

Hospital spokeswoman Rachael Kagan said the woman was not a patient at San Francisco General but noted that there were other facilities on the same campus operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. They include the 47-bed Mental Health Rehabilitation Center.

Andersen was found in a stairwell of a power plant that is across the street from the main hospital campus. That building is usually is locked and only accessible to maintenance workers, Kagan said.

Roberts, who gave her mother's age as 76, said the woman had dementia and two hearing aids and went missing May 20 from a mental health facility.

"We almost hired a private investigator" to look for her, Roberts said.

Five years ago, the body of a missing patient was found in a stairwell at the same hospital, more than two weeks after a patient disappeared from her room.

An autopsy determined that 57-year-old Lynne Spalding had been dead for several days before her body was found in a stairwell that was supposed to be routinely checked by security.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Department, which is responsible for the hospital's security, paid Spalding's family $3 million to settle a legal claim.

