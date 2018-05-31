Easy entry into Oregon's legal pot market means huge surplus

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Las Vegas police released more records compiled during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Missouri governor says fight not over, even in surrender

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die.".

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

2 dead in North Carolina after home they were in collapses

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - When Oregon lawmakers created the state's legal marijuana program, they had one goal in mind above all else: to convince illicit pot growers to leave the black market.

That meant low barriers to entry that also targeted long-standing medical marijuana growers, whose product is not taxed. As a result, weed production boomed - with a bitter consequence.

Now, marijuana prices here are in freefall, and the craft cannabis farmers who put Oregon on the map decades before broad legalization say they are in peril of losing their now-legal businesses as the market adjusts.

Oregon regulators on Wednesday announced they will stop processing new applications for marijuana licenses in two weeks to address a severe backlog and ask state lawmakers to take up the issue next year.

Experts say the dizzying evolution of Oregon's marijuana industry may well be a cautionary tale for California, where a similar regulatory structure could mean an oversupply on a much larger scale.

"For the way the program is set up, the state just wants to get as many people in as possible, and they make no bones about it," Hilary Bricken, a Los Angeles-based attorney specializing in marijuana business law, said of California. "Most of these companies will fail as a result of oversaturation."

Oregon has nearly 1 million pounds (453,600 kilograms) of marijuana flower - commonly called bud - in its inventory, a staggering amount for a state with about 4 million people. Producers told The Associated Press wholesale prices fell more than 50 percent in the past year; a study by the state's Office of Economic Analysis found the retail cost of a gram of marijuana fell from $14 in 2015 to $7 in 2017.

The oversupply can be traced largely to state lawmakers' and regulators' earliest decisions to shape the industry.

They were acutely aware of Oregon's entrenched history of providing top-drawer pot to the black market nationwide, as well as a concentration of small farmers who had years of cultivation experience in the legal, but largely unregulated, medical pot program.

Getting those growers into the system was critical if a legitimate industry was to flourish, said Sen. Ginny Burdick, a Portland Democrat who co-chaired a committee created to implement the voter-approved legalization measure.

Lawmakers decided not to cap licenses; to allow businesses to apply for multiple licenses; and to implement relatively inexpensive licensing fees.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which issues licenses, announced Wednesday it will put aside applications for new licenses received after June 15 until a backlog of pending applications is cleared out. The decision comes after U.S. Attorney Billy Williams challenged state officials to address Oregon's oversupply problem.

"In my view, and frankly in the view of those in the industry that I've heard from, it's a failing of the state for not stepping back and taking a look at where this industry is at following legalization," Williams told the AP in a phone interview.

But those in the industry supported the initial decisions that led to the oversupply, Burdick said.

"We really tried to focus on policies that would rein in the medical industry and snuff out the black market as much as possible," Burdick said.

Lawmakers also quickly backtracked on a rule requiring marijuana businesses have a majority ownership by someone with Oregon residency after entrepreneurs complained it was hard to secure startup money. That change opened the door to out-of-state companies with deep pockets that could begin consolidating the industry.

The state has granted 1,001 producer licenses and has another 950 in process as of last week. State officials worry if they cut off licensing entirely or turn away those already in the application process, they'll get sued or encourage illegal trade.

Some of the same parameters are taking shape in California, equally known for black-market pot from its Emerald Triangle region.

The rules now in effect there place caps only on certain, medium-sized growing licenses. In some cases, companies have acquired dozens of growing licenses, which can be operated on the same or adjoining parcels. The growers association is suing to block those rules, fearing they will open the way for vast farms that will drive out smaller cultivators.

Beau Whitney, senior economist at national cannabis analytics firm New Frontier Data, said he's seeing California prices fall.

In contrast, Washington knew oversupply could draw federal attention and was more conservative about licensing. As the market matured, its regulators eased growing limits, but the state never experienced an oversupply crisis.

Colorado has no caps on licenses, but strict rules designed to limit oversupply allow the state to curtail a growers' farm size based on past crop yields, existing inventory, sales deals and other factors.

In Oregon, cannabis retail chains are emerging to take advantage of the shake-up.

A company called Nectar has 13 stores around the state - with three more on tap - and says on its website it is buying up for-sale dispensaries too. Canada-based Golden Leaf Holdings bought the successful Oregon startup Chalice and has six stores around Portland, with another slated to open.

William Simpson, Chalice's founder and Golden Leaf Holdings CEO, is expanding into Northern California, Nevada and Canada. Simpson welcomes criticism that he's dumbing down cannabis the same way Starbucks brought coffee to a mass market.

"If you take Chalice like Starbucks, it's a known quantity, it's a brand that people know and trust," he said.

Amy Margolis, executive director of the Oregon Cannabis Association, says that capping licenses would only spur even more consolidation in the long-term. The state is currently working on a study that should provide data and more insight into what lies ahead.

"I don't think that everything in this state is motivated by struggle and failure," she said. "I'm very interested to see ... how this market settles itself and (in) being able to do that from a little less of a reactionary place."

For now, Oregon's smaller marijuana businesses are trying to stay afloat.

A newly formed group will launch an ad campaign this fall to tell Oregonians why they should pay more for mom-and-pop cannabis. Adam Smith, who founded the Oregon Craft Cannabis Alliance, believes 70 percent of Oregon's small growers and retailers will go out of business if consumers don't respond.

"We could turn around in three to four years and realize that 10 to 12 major companies own a majority of the Oregon industry and that none of it is really based here anymore," he said. "The Oregon brand is really all about authenticity. It's about people with their hands in the dirt, making something they love as well as they can. How do we save that?"

___

Associated Press writers Gene Johnson in Seattle, Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles and Kathleen Foody in Denver contributed to this report.

___

Flaccus is a member of the AP's marijuana beat team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/gflaccus. Follow complete AP marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.