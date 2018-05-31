Tulsa Guardrail Repair Will Restrict Southbound Traffic On Yale

An alert for Tulsa drivers who use South Yale Avenue.

The City of Tulsa is repairing guardrails along Yale between 85th and 87th Streets.

The city says the southbound lane of Yale will be closed to traffic Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The northbound lane will remain open.

In a news release, the city recommends southbound traffic use south Sheridan Road.