Jenks Coaching Great Allan Trimble Talks With 6 In The Morning

As a head high school football coach, Allan Trimble's resume is pretty impressive, 13 6-A state championships, 254 wins and only 36 losses. Twenty-two years as head football coach of the Jenks Trojans.

As a person, he's shown courage through adversity and in just a couple of weeks, he'll be celebrated and you're invited.

Coach Allan Trimble stopped 6 In The Morning Thursday.

The celebration takes place Tuesday, June 12th at 6:30 p.m. at the Church At Jenks - 2101 West 118th Street

Trimble Strong Foundation