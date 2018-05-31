St. Paul archdiocese reaches deal in clergy abuse cases

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A man who destroyed a Ten Commandments monument outside of Oklahoma's state Capitol was acquitted Thursday of destroying another one three years later outside of Arkansas'.

(AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off after a man crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately f...

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

Police have released body cam video of the arrest of a Philadelphia woman on a New Jersey beach that appears to show the woman spit at an officer. An earlier, citizen-shot video showed an officer punching the woman's head.

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

Tennessee authorities seek public's help to find suspect in the fataly shooting of a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 people who said they were sexually abused by clergy, an attorney said Thursday.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson said in a statement that a "consensual bankruptcy reorganization plan" had been reached, but he didn't release a dollar amount ahead of a public announcement. A spokesman for the archdiocese confirmed a settlement was reached.

Both sides have scheduled news conferences Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota Legislature in 2013 opened a three-year window in the statute of limitations that allowed people who had been sexually abused in the past to sue for damages. That resulted in hundreds of claims being filed against the archdiocese and led it to file for bankruptcy in 2015.

The bankruptcy case proceeded slowly as attorneys argued over how much money the archdiocese should have to pay. The archdiocese reported its net worth was $45 million. But attorneys for the victims maintained that the archdiocese's true worth was over $1 billion, counting assets of its 187 Roman Catholic parishes, as well as schools, cemeteries and other church-related entities. Victims' attorneys said those assets should be used to make more money available for victims.

Last month, a federal appeals court affirmed a 2016 decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Kressel that the parishes and other nonprofit entities were independent, meaning their assets could not be tapped in the bankruptcy case. Last December, Kressel rejected competing reorganization plans filed by the archdiocese and a creditors' committee and ordered both sides back into mediation.

At least 15 Catholic dioceses or archdioceses across the country have filed for bankruptcy, including three in Minnesota, as they sought to protect themselves from growing claims of sexual abuse by clergy members. A fourth Minnesota diocese, St. Cloud, announced its intention to file in February but didn't immediately set a date.

___

Forliti reported from Minneapolis.

