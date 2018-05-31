Man acquitted for destroying 2nd Ten Commandments monument

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

(AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off after a man crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately f...

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A man who destroyed a Ten Commandments monument outside of Oklahoma's state Capitol was acquitted Thursday of destroying another one three years later outside of Arkansas', with the judge citing evidence that the man suffers from a mental disease or defect.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza ruled that Michael Tate Reed must return to the state hospital in Little Rock for additional evaluations that could lead to his release. Reed has been held in the state hospital since late last year after Piazza ruled he wasn't fit to proceed to trial.

Reed, 33, didn't speak during the brief hearing. He wore a multi-colored jacket and a T-shirt that quoted Ephesians 6:11 from the Bible: "Put on all of God's armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil."

A state hospital evaluation presented in court Thursday said that Reed lacked the capacity to follow the law when he knocked over the 6,000-pound (2,700-kilogram) monument in June 2017 with his car. A replacement monument now stands in its place, protected by four concrete posts.

Reed destroyed a similar monument in Oklahoma City in 2014, but Oklahoma prosecutors didn't charge him after concerns were raised about his mental health.

The Arkansas state hospital evaluation said Reed was suffering from schizoaffective disorder at the time he destroyed Arkansas' display, and that he suffered from delusions and hallucinations. Under Piazza's order, the hospital must perform another evaluation within 30 days and issue a report on whether his release would create a "substantial risk" of bodily injury to another person or serious property damage. Within 10 days of that report, another hearing must be held to determine whether Reed should remain in the hospital.

"Mr. Reed described being in a manic state and hearing a voice, which he believed was God, tell him to destroy the monument," the report said. "He describes feeling a weight come over him, explaining 'I couldn't think of anything except destroy it now.'"

Reed's attorneys said he's substantially improved since receiving treatment in the state hospital.

"He's night and day from where he was when we started," Robert Hodge, an attorney for Reed said. "He's a lot better than he was, for sure."

A 2015 law required Arkansas to allow the privately funded monument on the state Capitol grounds. Two separate lawsuits were filed in federal court last week seeking the display's removal by groups who call it an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by the state government.

