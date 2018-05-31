Former dean convicted of shooting student over marijuana

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

2 dead in North Carolina after home they were in collapses

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

BOSTON (AP) - A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

Shaun Harrison was convicted Thursday of several charges including armed assault with intent to murder in the March 2015 shooting.

Prosecutors say the 58-year-old Harrison, a dean at Boston English, had recruited Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school and shot him because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding money.

Authorities say Harrison shot the student in the back of the head. The bullet entered Rodriguez's head just under his right ear, breaking his jawbone, and causing nerve damage and hearing loss.

Harrison's attorney said Rodriguez was shot by one of his marijuana customers.

