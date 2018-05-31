Former dean convicted of shooting student over marijuana - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former dean convicted of shooting student over marijuana

Posted: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) - A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

Shaun Harrison was convicted Thursday of several charges including armed assault with intent to murder in the March 2015 shooting.

Prosecutors say the 58-year-old Harrison, a dean at Boston English, had recruited Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school and shot him because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding money.

Authorities say Harrison shot the student in the back of the head. The bullet entered Rodriguez's head just under his right ear, breaking his jawbone, and causing nerve damage and hearing loss.

Harrison's attorney said Rodriguez was shot by one of his marijuana customers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.