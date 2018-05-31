Missouri Woman Sentenced to 21 Years for Leading Meth Conspiracy

A Missouri woman is facing a 21-year sentence without parole after pleading guilty to leading a major drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Kenna Harmon, 39, of Republic, Missouri was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 21 years and six months in federal prison without parole.

In March of 2016, Harmon pleaded guilty to being a leader, along with her husband Daniel, in a drug-trafficking and money laundering conspiracy involving 29 people.

In total, the Harmon drug-trafficking organization was responsible for the distribution of over 45 kilograms of methamphetamine from June 1, 2013, through November 29, 2014. The Harmons obtained pound amounts of methamphetamine from sources in Kansas City and St. Louis, Mo., and in Oklahoma for distribution in the Springfield area.

Beginning in 2012, the Drug Enforcement Administration, assisted by other agencies, investigated one of the largest methamphetamine distribution rings in southwest Missouri. The investigation resulted in the indictment of 29 co-defendants.

After Daniel Harmon was arrested in 2013, Kenna continued to lead the organization until her arrest nearly a year later in 2014. During a traffic stop, police found meth, marijuana, and over $4,000 in Kenna's car. A search warrant of her home was issued which led to police finding approximately $20,000, over 5 pounds of meth, and a loaded .22 caliber pistol.

Among items forfeited in Harmon's plea agreement was a house she was building, five vehicles used to distribute drugs, jewelry purchased with drug proceeds, a firearm, and about $61,000.

Harmon is among 19 co-defendants who have been sentenced in this case. The remaining 10 defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.