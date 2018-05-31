Public's help sought in finding suspect in deputy's killing

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

Tennessee authorities seek public's help to find suspect in the fataly shooting of a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP). This 2017 photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Steven Joshua Wiggins after he was arrested in Williamson County. Wiggins is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's de...

Activists who've pushed for decades to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution are turning their focus to a handful of states that have yet to ratify it.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP). This photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Erika Castro-Miles who was arrested and charged Wednesday, May 30, 2018, with first-degree murder in connection to Dickson County sheriff's S...

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP). This undated image released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, shows Steven Wiggins, who was identified by the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office as a suspect in the killing of a sheriff's deputy. A Ten...

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP). This 2017 photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Steven Joshua Wiggins after he was arrested in Williamson County. Wiggins is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's de...

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities appealed for the public's help Thursday in finding a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy. The man they said they're looking for has a lengthy arrest record and was charged just the day before with hitting a woman and stealing her car.

That woman was in the car with the suspect when he pulled the trigger and she is now jailed on a murder charge in the death of sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker, according to court documents.

The deputy's body was found in his patrol car in a wooded area several miles (kilometers) from where he had stopped a suspicious car on Wednesday.

Rewards totaling $35,000 have been offered for information leading to the arrest of Steven Joshua Wiggins, 31, a white male with balding brown hair. Officials said they believe he is armed and dangerous.

"It's very imperative for everyone to keep their eyes, their ears open for this individual," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said at a news conference Thursday. "He could be in Dickson County. He could be in a neighboring county. But the fact is, we don't know where he is."

Federal, state and local authorities have joined the search. They are checking into hundreds of tips, though authorities said there have been no confirmed sightings as of Thursday evening. Wiggins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black polo shirt, but could have changed his outfit, Niland said. Still, Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said he believes Wiggins might be on foot in the area.

"At this point, we're going to work with all our agencies and all of our partners, and there will be no rest until he's taken into custody," Bledsoe said at the news conference.

Baker couldn't be contacted for some time after responding to a call about a suspicious car Wednesday, Niland said. The deputy's car was tracked by GPS to a wooded area about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away, and Baker was found dead inside the vehicle.

Wiggins was identified as the suspect from a video recording, and the sheriff said he is even more heartbroken over what Baker endured after watching the "disturbing" footage. Bledsoe declined to discuss specifics, citing the ongoing investigation.

Wiggins was already wanted on charges that he assaulted the woman and stole her car when he was pulled over, according to a report from the Kingston Springs Police Department.

The woman, Erika Castro-Miles, 38, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder after investigators realized that she had participated in Baker's death, the TBI said.

According to the police report, Castro-Miles said early Tuesday that Wiggins had slapped her in the face and pulled out some of her hair, then put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she called police. She said he then grabbed her keys and took her car without her permission. She told police then that Wiggins had been "doing meth all night and smoking marijuana." She told police she planned to press charges, the report said.

According to local news reports, an affidavit filed in Dickson County court says Castro-Miles was sitting in the car with Wiggins when he shot and killed the deputy. She fled the shooting scene Wednesday and hid under a house, the affidavit says.

Castro-Miles is being detained at the Dickson County Jail. It is not immediately known if she has an attorney.

As for Wiggins, the sheriff said he must be held accountable, facing the maximum penalty the law will allow.

The sheriff said Baker, 32, was one of the department's best, a supervisor who had worked his way up to sergeant on patrol during his 10-year stint with the office. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Bledsoe said his agency has lost a brother, and the community has lost a hero.

"Our heart's shattered with this," he said.

___

This story has been corrected. The defendant's name is Erika Castro-Miles, not Ericka Miles-Castro.

