The Latest: St. Paul archdiocese outlines deal with victims

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis' bankruptcy settlement with clergy abuse victims (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says it will work to expedite payments to victims of clergy sexual abuse, after a $210 million settlement was announced.

The archdiocese agreed to the settlement - the second-largest total payout in the U.S. clergy sexual abuse scandal - as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan.

The bulk of the money comes from insurance carriers, with some also coming from the archdiocese, parishes, a pension fund and some sales of real estate.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda apologized to survivors and said they can expect payments soon after the plan is approved by the court. He says he's grateful to all the victims and survivors who bravely came forward.

___

1:30 p.m.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse as part of a plan for bankruptcy reorganization.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson says 450 victims of sexual abuse came forward as part of the archdiocese's bankruptcy case.

He says the settlement was reached with the survivors and the archdiocese and includes accountability measures while it also "advances the ball of child protection." The archdiocese is planning to make a statement later Thursday.

In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature opened a three-year window in the statute of limitations that allowed alleged victims of prior abuse to sue for damages. That resulted in hundreds of claims being filed against the archdiocese and led it to file for bankruptcy in 2015.

___

11:30 a.m.

An attorney says the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson says he will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss a "consensual bankruptcy reorganization plan" between the survivors and the archdiocese. His statement didn't put a dollar figure on the settlement.

A spokesman for the archdiocese confirmed a settlement was reached. The archdiocese is also planning to hold a news conference Thursday.

In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature opened a three-year window in the statute of limitations that allowed alleged victims of prior abuse to sue for damages. That resulted in hundreds of claims being filed against the archdiocese and led it to file for bankruptcy in 2015.

