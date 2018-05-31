'Throwdown' focuses on healthy, cheap school lunches

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

The price of a private lunch with investor Warren Buffett will set someone back more than $3 million this year.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. The price of a private lunch with Buffett could set another record this year because the b...

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.

The winner of the National Spelling Bee wouldn't have been eligible to compete before this year, but he seized his opportunity.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO, E.W. Scripps Company, after he won the bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Some top chefs from around the country are gathering to show that school lunches can be more than just chicken nuggets and tater tots.

The 10 chefs, including some James Beard award winners, will take part in the first "$1.25 Throwdown" contest in New London, Connecticut, on Saturday, trying to create dishes that are tasty yet cost no more than $1.25 apiece to make while adhering to federal nutritional regulations.

That's the amount event organizer Dan Giusti and his team of fellow chefs are limited to when they prepare daily meals for New London's 3,900 school children.

Giusti is best known as the former head chef of one of the world's top-rated restaurants, Noma, in Copenhagen, Denmark. His company, Brigaid, has been making New London's school meals for the past two years and partnered with New York City schools this year to begin serving six schools in the Bronx.

Giusti invited the 10 chefs to this weekend's contest, which will serve both as a fundraiser for New London schools and an idea generator for Brigaid. Each chef will compete for the best tasting dish as judged by students and food writers, and Giusti says he is hoping to add some of the recipes to the lunch rotation. A $50 ticket will allow you to enjoy one of the meals.

Some of the expected dishes include a vegetable-only, sushi-like roll and a jerk Caribbean fish sandwich.

"The whole point of this is to bring some of the best culinary minds in the country to think about this," Giusti said. "At the end of the day, hopefully we'll come up with more recipes that are usable and that kids like."

Some of the guest chefs include James Beard Award winners Stuart Brioza and Nate Appleman, "Top Chef" Season 12 winner Mei Lin and James Wayman, the 2016 Connecticut Restaurant Association Chef of the Year.

Giusti formed Brigaid to offer more wholesome food choices to students and ditch the frozen, processed meals that have dominated school menus - an idea pursued by other chefs and former first lady Michelle Obama.

More than half of New London students qualify for free or reduced-price meals and the federal government reimburses the school system for most of its food costs, Giusti said. That reimbursement is $3.31 per meal. Subtracting labor and maintenance costs leaves $1.25 for the food, he said.

"The budget is the most challenging thing," Giusti said. "There are legitimately things that you cannot get into using. As chefs, we like to use fresh herbs. That's just something we can't do."

New London's lunch menu includes only items made from scratch. Instead of frozen chicken tenders, fish sticks or sloppy Joes, Giusti and his team offer up curry chicken with ginger brown rice, chicken gumbo, beef enchiladas and homemade cheese pizza. That's in addition to the fruits, salads and sandwiches that are available every day.

The city's program has been hit or miss with students sometimes. While they have liked the new barbecue chicken thighs, they just weren't that interested in butternut squash soup or a sandwich containing roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing-flavored mayonnaise.

"A lot of this stuff is in the delivery of how it's presented, how it's communicated," Giusti said. "You have to figure out ways to present it so that they'll at least give it a shot."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.