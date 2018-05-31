Muskogee Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect. - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Muskogee Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect.

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee police are asking for help to solve an armed robbery caught on camera.

Video surveillance from the Fuelsmart near 43rd and the Muskogee Turnpike has been provided and police say they're trying to track down the vehicle seen pulling up to the gas pump.

They also want to talk with the man in a white shirt, seen walking up to the door before the robbery occurred.

In the last part of the video, a hooded man with a gun robs the cashier.

If you have any information Muskogee Police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 682-COPS, or 683-8000 and ask to speak to Investigator Johnson.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.