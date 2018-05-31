Muskogee Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect.

Muskogee police are asking for help to solve an armed robbery caught on camera.

Video surveillance from the Fuelsmart near 43rd and the Muskogee Turnpike has been provided and police say they're trying to track down the vehicle seen pulling up to the gas pump.

They also want to talk with the man in a white shirt, seen walking up to the door before the robbery occurred.

In the last part of the video, a hooded man with a gun robs the cashier.

If you have any information Muskogee Police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 682-COPS, or 683-8000 and ask to speak to Investigator Johnson.