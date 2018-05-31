Tulsa Mural Brings Attention To Homelessness - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Mural Brings Attention To Homelessness

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa artist is taking his experience with homelessness and transforming it into something unique.

The Mental Health Association is using art to prompt conversations about social issues.

They unveiled a mural highlighting Oklahoma homelessness.

It's in the alley next to Spinster Records downtown. 

The artist said he used to be homeless and hopes people will take away one thing from his mural.

"The message is we need to have genuine compassion and care for our fellow man and affect our communities in a way just within our own circles of people that we know," said artist Mark Vann. 

Last month's mural focused on suicide prevention. Both mural's close out mental health month this May. 

