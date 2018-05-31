Tulsa Man Convicted In Woman's Death To Get New Sentence - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Convicted In Woman's Death To Get New Sentence

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man convicted of strangling a Tulsa mother to death will get a new sentence.

The court of criminal appeals upheld Renese Bramlett's murder conviction Thursday, but they overturned his original sentence of life without parole.

Bramlett's case will now be sent back to Tulsa County Court for re-sentencing.

Prosecutors said Facebook, phone tracking and geo-data helped them tie Bramlett to Michelle Spence's murder.

