OK Court Orders Re-Sentencing For Man Serving Nearly 300 Years For Shooting

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals said a Green Country man should be re-sentenced.

Glendell Lee shot and injured two people in an argument over a necklace in March 2015.

He was sentenced to nearly 300 years in prison.

The Court of Appeals upheld Lee's conviction but said the sentence was unfair and ordered that he be re-sentenced.