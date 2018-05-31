Cache Teen Learning To Walk Again After Being Hit By Truck

A teenage girl from Cache is learning to walk again after being hit by a utility pick-up truck last month.

The crash was caught on camera on April 9.

Jazlyne McCallister says she was crossing the street to catch a bus when the truck rammed into her. The high school senior shattered her pelvis, broke her arm and lacerated her liver.

“I just remember opening my eyes and seeing the sky. I couldn’t feel my arm,” said Jazlyne, who hopes to be able to walk again before starting classes at college in the fall.

“You aren’t supposed to see your child laying in the road like that, not being able to move and not being able to help her,” said Jazlyne’s mom Jennifer Ramirez.

The school in Cache was closed for the statewide teacher walkout. Jazlyn was there to catch a bus to Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton for a class. Pedestrian crossing lights were flashing at the time of the accident.

“It could have been prevented, if people would just pay attention,” said Ramirez.

The family has a Go Fund Me page to help pay for medical expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

The family also hired an attorney to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the crash, and the driver who was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

“I think about how I could have died that day,” said Jazlyne.