Police Search For Man Accused In Mother’s Brutal Attack

MOORE, Oklahoma -

David Nelson had been staying with his mother at her apartment complex in a busy part of Moore. His family said he was angry, having alcohol withdrawals and snapped late Wednesday morning.

“He jumped up, ran over, hit me as hard as he could in the face, knocked me down,” his mother told News 9.

She said her son straddled her body, holding her to the floor.

“I had my hands up over my face, trying to save my face and then he kept grabbing my hair and trying to beat my face into the floor,” she said. “I just knew I was going to die if he did that. And so I stiffened my elbow so he couldn’t get me down like that and that seemed to make him even madder. So then he got worse and just kept beating me.”

This must have gone on for at least ten minutes, she said. Then finally he stopped and walked out the door.

Help arrived and she went to the hospital. Moore Police set up a perimeter and also searched with the department's drone. But he'd gotten a head start and they didn't find him.

“It’s someone we need to figure out where he’s at and get him into custody,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with Moore Police.

Sgt. Lewis said Nelson is considered dangerous.

“I just don’t understand how someone can go to that point of beating somebody up so bad, especially your mother,” said Brittney Deaville, the victim’s granddaughter.

Nelson didn't have a phone or a vehicle or money when he left.

If you see him or have any information, call Moore Police (405) 793-5171.

