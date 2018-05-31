Tulsa Civil Rights Groups Call For Police Reform

On the 97th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riots, Civil Rights and faith leaders in Green Country are calling for police reforms within the Tulsa Police Department.

This comes following the release of the Tulsa Equality Indicators Annual Report. It found Black residents are arrested twice as often as White residents.

The report also states that Black Tulsans are five times more likely to be victims of officer use-of-force than other racial groups.

In a letter to Mayor G.T. Bynum, advocates are asking the police department to revise their policies and training. The letter was submitted by The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and around 50 civil rights attorneys, religious leaders, elected officials, and community activists.