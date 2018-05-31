Tulsans Gather In Greenwood District To Mark 97th Anniversary Tulsa Race Riots

Tulsans Gather In Greenwood District To Mark 97th Anniversary Tu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Many in Tulsa are taking time to remember the lives lost on this day in 1921 during the Tulsa Race Riots.

Thursday people walked through the Greenwood District to mark the day. At least 39 people were killed during the riots 97 years ago.

"We pay tribute to all of the fallen entrepreneurs and the homes and doctors and lawyers all those people who lost their businesses after hard work," said Program Manager Jean Neal.

The events wrap up tomorrow evening with the First Friday art crawl.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.