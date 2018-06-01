Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

California's "jungle primary" is setting off a scramble by both parties to ensure they're not left behind in Tuesday's contests.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, R-Oceanside speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Across televisions in Orange County, a flashy ad slams Chavez for supporting a Califo...

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

A wildfire raced across a swath of tinder-dry forest in northeastern New Mexico, sending up thick smoke that forced residents to flee their homes.

(Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP). In this May 31, 2018 photo provided by Taosnews.com, faculty of Cimarron Municipal Schools cook hot dogs and chicken for first responders on the scene of the Ute Park Fire from the back of a pickup truck at the inter...

An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Denver Police Department detectives, foreground, investigate near where a Nissan sedan, top left, being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June ...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Just hours before he left office Friday, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed scores of new laws, including a measure that makes it a crime to try to threaten a person using a private sexual image - the same allegation that led to his downfall.

In the flurry of last-minute activity, the scandal-plagued governor approved 77 new laws, granted several pardons and commutations and won at least a temporary reprieve in a court battle over campaign records. He posted a long Facebook message touting his accomplishments - without any mention of why he was quitting - and quietly left Capitol about an hour before his resignation took effect.

A short time later, fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson was sworn in as Greitens' successor and immediately pledged "to bring honor, integrity (and) transparency to the governor's office."

"We have an opportunity beginning today to have a fresh start in state government," Parson said.

The "revenge porn" law signed by Greitens creates a felony that will apply to cases when someone threatens the nonconsensual dissemination of a private sexual image by coercing another person to refrain from an action.

The governor has been accused of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015 and warning her he would distribute it if she ever spoke of their encounter.

He has acknowledged having the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing and refused to directly answer questions about whether he took the photo.

Greitens cannot be charged under the new law because it was not in effect at the time. But a special prosecutor is still weighing whether to refile an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens under a different law.

In a news release announcing the bill signings, he touted other measures such as a corporate income tax cut and changes to the state foster care system. Later, he announced he had pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of four others, including several whom he said had been wrongfully convicted of murder.

Greitens has similarly insisted that he has done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

"The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor," Greitens said in a written statement announcing the clemency actions.

His resignation is part of a deal with a St. Louis prosecutor to drop a felony charge alleging misuse of a charity donor list to raise money for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign. His voluntary departure also avoids the potentially dubious distinction of becoming the first Missouri governor to be impeached by the House. Instead, Greitens became the first governor in Missouri's 197-year history to resign amid scandal.

Though he's leaving, Greitens isn't entirely clear of legal problems.

The Missouri Ethics Commission continues to investigate a complaint that Greitens' campaign filed false documents about the charity donor list. The FBI also has received information about Greitens from the chairman of a House investigatory panel and a private attorney representing the ex-husband of the woman with whom he had an affair.

On Friday, a judge granted a request from an attorney for Greitens' campaign and a pro-Greitens nonprofit called A New Missouri to delay compliance with a Friday deadline to provide records subpoenaed by a House investigatory committee. A hearing on whether to rescind the order isn't expected before next week.

Responding to a court order in a separate case, Greitens on Friday supplied a judge with a list of 20 governor's office employees who downloaded or used a smartphone app called Confide, which automatically deletes text messages. The order also directed Greitens to provide phone numbers and other details, which would allow the plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging violations of the state records-retention law to request information from Confide.

The 44-year-old Greitens is a former Navy SEAL officer who won election in 2016 as a political outsider pledging to take on "career politicians" and crack down on perceived corruption in Jefferson City.

Parson, 62, who was elected separately from Greitens, is an Army veteran who built a career as a law officer and lawmaker. He spent 12 years as the rural Polk County sheriff before serving another dozen years in the Missouri House and Senate. He is also a cattle farmer and was moving his animals when he got the call Tuesday that Greitens was resigning.

On Friday, Parson participated with his wife, Teresa, and about 70 others in a prayer service at a capital city Baptist church, where his brother Pastor Kent Parson preached about moving beyond the past and focusing on today. Parson then took the oath in the quickly cleaned-out governor's office with his wife by his side.

"Now is the time for Missouri to come together, to work together and to help one another," Parson said in brief remarks.

Parson had kept a low profile as scandals grew around the governor following the January revelation that Greitens had engaged in an affair. The woman alleged in subsequent testimony that Greitens had restrained, slapped, shoved and belittled her.

As the governor denied any violence, Parson shied away from joining some other top Republicans who called on Greitens to resign. Instead, Parson emphasized the need for unity.

He will serve the remainder of Greitens' term, which runs until January 2021.

___

Associated Press writers Summer Ballentine and Blake Nelson contributed to this report.

Associated Press writers Summer Ballentine and Blake Nelson contributed to this report.