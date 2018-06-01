Sand Springs Man Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs Man Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaint

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Sand Springs man is booked into the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint Thursday following a shooting a Tulsa County home.

Deputies were called to a home in the 22200 block of West 48th Street South after they got a 911 call from 56-year-old Darius Hatfield saying he had shot his girlfriend.

In the arrest report, a witness told deputies that Hatfield and the victim were arguing on the home's back porch when Hatfield told the witness, as he grabbed a gun from the victim, it "discharged," striking the victim in the face. 

Deputies arrested Hatfield, who is being held in the jail without bond pending a court appearance. 

The victim's name has not yet been released. 

