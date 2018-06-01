No Oklahoma Stores In Latest Sears Closing Announcement - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

No Oklahoma Stores In Latest Sears Closing Announcement

NEW YORK -

Sears is closing an additional 72 stores this year, according to the retailer.  None are in Oklahoma.

The closures are part of the chain's strategy to focus on its best-performing stores as it tries to stem years of losses. 

Its revenue plummeted more than 30 percent, Sears said, in a quarter the CEO admitted was "challenging." 

The beleaguered department store chain has closed more than 100 stores in the first three months of the year, according to SEC documents.

