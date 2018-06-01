No Oklahoma Stores In Latest Sears Closing Announcement

Sears is closing an additional 72 stores this year, according to the retailer. None are in Oklahoma.

The closures are part of the chain's strategy to focus on its best-performing stores as it tries to stem years of losses.

Latest closing list.

Its revenue plummeted more than 30 percent, Sears said, in a quarter the CEO admitted was "challenging."

The beleaguered department store chain has closed more than 100 stores in the first three months of the year, according to SEC documents.

