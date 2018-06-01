Police Arrest Two On Kidnapping, Robbery Complaints At Tulsa Qui - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Arrest Two On Kidnapping, Robbery Complaints At Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two men Thursday evening after officers say the pair held and robbed another man in his own car outside a Tulsa QuikTrip.

Officers were called to the convenience store in the 3000 block of South 129th East Avenue just after 9 p.m.  They say a 911 caller told police, two men, armed with guns were holding his friend hostage outside the store.

The victim says the two men forced him to withdraw money from an ATM. 

During the arrest, police say they found two handguns, cash, marijuana and pills.  One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Police expect the pair to be booked into the Tulsa County jail on kidnapping and robbery complaints.

