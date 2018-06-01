Tulsa Street Renamed Ahead Of Tulsa Pride Weekend

Tulsa's Pride weekend starts Friday morning and several blocks of a downtown street are being renamed in honor of the event.

The new signs, which are already in place will be officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting scheduled for 9 a.m. outside the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in the 600 block of East 4th Street.

A portion of 4th Street downtown will be renamed Pride St. this morning to kick off Tulsa’s Pride Weekend. Ribbon cutting scheduled for 9am. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/j3EWTVBj9m — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) June 1, 2018

Oklahomans for Equality says 4th Street from Elgin to Lansing will be officially renamed "Pride Street."

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says he will be at the dedication ceremony.

Program director Jose Vega says no tax dollars were used to pay for the street's new branding. He says Oklahomans for Equality and Tulsa Young Professionals both paid for the new signs and adds, it's worth the cost.

"Tulsa's setting an example for many cities in Oklahoma on how to be inclusive and welcome the LGBTQ community," said Jose Vega.

Again, the dedication ceremony takes place at 9 a.m. and Tulsa Pride is all weekend long.