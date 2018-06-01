APNewsBreak: DraftKings, Resorts Casino join on sports bets

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Activists who've pushed for decades to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution are turning their focus to a handful of states that have yet to ratify it.

Activists who've pushed for decades to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution are turning their focus to a handful of states that have yet to ratify it.

Activists look to next states in decadeslong push for ERA

Activists look to next states in decadeslong push for ERA

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.

One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

The winner of the National Spelling Bee wouldn't have been eligible to compete before this year, but he seized his opportunity.

The winner of the National Spelling Bee wouldn't have been eligible to compete before this year, but he seized his opportunity.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO, E.W. Scripps Company, after he won the bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO, E.W. Scripps Company, after he won the bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the emerging legal sports betting market.

DraftKings and Resorts Casino tell The Associated Press that they will sign a deal Friday morning to offer sports betting in New Jersey.

The pairing highlights the scramble among gambling, bookmaking and technology companies to position themselves to gain a large share of the nascent sports betting market now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for it.

The high court earlier this month allowed individual states to legalize sports betting, striking down a law that had limited it to only four states.

"Everybody knows there's a big opportunity out there," said Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings. "It's a new thing, so people are trying to see how they want to go about it, who they want to partner with. Anytime you've got a big market about to be created, there's so much opportunity out there that everyone should benefit, as long as you do it the right way."

Morris Bailey, the owner of Resorts, welcomed the new revenue stream and called DraftKings "a dynamic brand."

"The market is huge," he said. "It's how much of that market we'll be able to get."

Bailey also strongly opposes the so-called "integrity fee" payments that the professional sports leagues are seeking to help them police betting on the games. The leagues all opposed sports betting and fought New Jersey in the court case that the state eventually won.

"It's totally inappropriate," Bailey said. "It's the height of hypocrisy to take the position they did."

DraftKings plans web-based and mobile operations, and will offer numerous in-game betting opportunities in addition to more traditional bets on the outcome of games.

Robins said his company is best positioned to succeed in the new market and is "ready to go" as soon as it gets the green light from New Jersey regulators. A bill to regulate sports betting could be approved in early June.

"We have a well-known brand that's very closely identified with winning money on sports," he said.

The deal follows one last week in which European bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair merged with U.S. daily fantasy sports provider FanDuel. Other betting and technology firms paired up months in advance of the Supreme Court ruling, correctly anticipating a favorable outcome.

Churchill Downs, the race track that runs the Kentucky Derby, reached deals with a tech company for its platform and the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City for its license in New Jersey. It bought Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Pennsylvania in March and owns two casinos in Mississippi, with plans to offer sports betting in all three states.

London-based bookmaker William Hill had threatened to use its stock to derail a buyout between two online gambling infrastructure firms in Las Vegas. But it later agreed to support the purchase of NYX Gaming by Scientific Games. William Hill this week announced it is pairing with Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino to offer sports betting at the property formerly known as Revel.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.