Massive Gator Gar Caught On Lake Texoma

An Oklahoma man was in for quite the surprise when he recently went fishing at Lake Texoma near the town of McBride.

Oklahoma Game Wardens shared a photo of Tim Butler's catch on Facebook.

They say two campers set out several rods overnight last month hoping to catch a catfish.

Instead, Tim and Canton Stafford caught this massive 6.2-foot long Gator Gar!

The wardens say the gar's girth measured 30 1/2 inches.

McBride is located just south of Lake Texoma State Park.