Massive Gator Gar Caught On Lake Texoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Massive Gator Gar Caught On Lake Texoma

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma Game Warden Facebook photo Oklahoma Game Warden Facebook photo
LAKE TEXOMA -

An Oklahoma man was in for quite the surprise when he recently went fishing at Lake Texoma near the town of McBride.

Oklahoma Game Wardens shared a photo of Tim Butler's catch on Facebook.

They say two campers set out several rods overnight last month hoping to catch a catfish.

Instead, Tim and Canton Stafford caught this massive 6.2-foot long Gator Gar!

The wardens say the gar's girth measured 30 1/2 inches.

McBride is located just south of Lake Texoma State Park.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Okmulgee County Jail Escapee Sought

    Okmulgee County Jail Escapee Sought

    Okmulgee authorities are searching for a Okmulgee County jail escapee this morning. Deputies say 19-year-old Cayman Coleman escaped at around 6:30 a.m.  The sheriff's office says it not known if Coleman is armed, but he is considered to be dangerous.   If seen, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 918-756-0251.More >>
    Okmulgee authorities are searching for a Okmulgee County jail escapee this morning. Deputies say 19-year-old Cayman Coleman escaped at around 6:30 a.m.  The sheriff's office says it not known if Coleman is armed, but he is considered to be dangerous.   If seen, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 918-756-0251.More >>

  • Tulsa Street Renamed Ahead Of Tulsa Pride Weekend

    Tulsa Street Renamed Ahead Of Tulsa Pride Weekend

    Tulsa's Pride weekend starts Friday morning and several blocks of a downtown street are being renamed in honor of the event. 

    More >>

    Tulsa's Pride weekend starts Friday morning and several blocks of a downtown street are being renamed in honor of the event. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.