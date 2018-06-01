Police Identify Sand Springs Homicide Victim

Police have identified the victim of Thursday's homicide in Sand Springs as 73-year-old Patricia Louise Duff.

Police say Duff was shot by her boyfriend 56-year-old Darius Lee Hatfield Thursday evening.

6/1/2018 Related Story: Sand Springs Man Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaint

In the arrest report, a witness told deputies that Hatfield and the victim were arguing on the home's back porch when Hatfield told the witness, as he grabbed a gun from the victim, it "discharged," striking the victim in the face.

Deputies arrested Hatfield, who is being held in the jail without bond pending a court appearance.