Police return to Massachusetts home where 3 bodies found
Posted:
Updated:
(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP). Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden Distri...
(Springfield Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Springfield Police Department shows Stewart Weldon. Two dead bodies have been found at the home of Weldon, who has been charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woma...
Friday, June 1 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:52:56 GMT
(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
Friday, June 1 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:52:46 GMT
(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...
A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.More >>
Friday, June 1 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:52:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, Charlie Downs, the artisanal craft distiller at a new Heaven Hill Distilleries, Louisville, Ky., checks gauges on a still that will produce small batches of whiskey. ...
The whiskey industry is celebrating a new Kentucky law that will allow tourists to have bottles shipped from distilleries to their homes.More >>
Friday, June 1 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:49:24 GMT
(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...
Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.More >>
Friday, June 1 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:49:12 GMT
(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO, E.W. Scripps Company, after he won the bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018.
The winner of the National Spelling Bee wouldn't have been eligible to compete before this year, but he seized his opportunity.More >>
Friday, June 1 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:48:05 GMT
(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...
A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.More >>
Friday, June 1 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:43:15 GMT
(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP). Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden Distri...
Investigators have returned to a Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.More >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy
