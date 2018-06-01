Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 to be buried at memorial

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

Missouri to get new leader as scandal-plagued governor quits

A 19-year-old emu known as "The Bird" that got loose has been returned to its animal sanctuary.

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark says the wreckage will be buried in a restricted area of the park Shanksville that's accessible only to loved ones of the victims.

President of the Families of Flight 93 Gordon Felt says his group requested a final search of the debris to see if there were any human remains or personal items in the wreckage.

Clark says workers found a number of items that will be added to the memorial collection, including an orange passenger call button.

The National Park Service will release a full report of the items collected later this year.

