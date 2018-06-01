Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 to be buried at memorial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 to be buried at memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark says the wreckage will be buried in a restricted area of the park Shanksville that's accessible only to loved ones of the victims.

President of the Families of Flight 93 Gordon Felt says his group requested a final search of the debris to see if there were any human remains or personal items in the wreckage.

Clark says workers found a number of items that will be added to the memorial collection, including an orange passenger call button.

The National Park Service will release a full report of the items collected later this year.

