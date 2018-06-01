TPS Budget Developed With State-Funded Teacher Pay Raise In Mind

Tulsa Public Schools says their budget is being developed on the assumption that teacher pay raises will be fully funded by the state.

A district official said even if the attempted repeal of the funding makes the ballot they will be able to collect about 70 percent of the revenue.

Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said they remain committed to the full restoration of state funding for public education.

Superintendent Deborah Gist said: “Time and time again, Oklahomans have demonstrated their support for public education, and we remain hopeful that [should a referendum occur] our community will again stand up for our teachers, students, and schools."

“We want our teachers and support team members to know that they will take home any additional state funding for increased salaries,” said Gist. “We also remain committed to doing all that we can to advocate for long-term solutions that create permanent revenue to fully fund not only this salary increase, but also a full restoration of – and meaningful investment in – state funding for public education.”