Sip and ship: Tourists can now send distillery whiskey home

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.

Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

A 19-year-old emu known as "The Bird" that got loose has been returned to its animal sanctuary.

A 19-year-old emu known as "The Bird" that got loose has been returned to its animal sanctuary.

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Until recently, whiskey tourists in Kentucky had been allowed to sniff the aromas of bourbon-making and sip the finished product during distillery tours. But they couldn't legally ship bottles home.

That modern-day prohibition came to an end earlier this year but was officially celebrated on Friday, when Gov. Matt Bevin and other state officials presided over the ceremonial first shipments.

Kentucky produces about 95 percent of the world's bourbon, and tourism targeting the spirit has become big business. The ability to ship whiskey bottles home after a tour is expected to boost sales at distilleries both large and small.

Industry leaders see it as a part of the experience. Many bourbon fans catch flights into the region and visit distilleries to experience a slice of Kentucky culture.

"Most all of them want to ship their bottles home as a matter of convenience versus lugging them back," said Rob Samuels, chief operating officer at Maker's Mark.

Each year, tourists make more than a million stops at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail - which includes Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, Woodford Reserve and other venerable distilleries - and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, which showcases up-and-coming micro-distilleries.

A common question during tours is: "Can I ship bottles home?" Until the recently enacted law took effect, the answer was "no."

"We have so many people that want bottles shipped, and it's been very distressing to our visitors when we have had to say, 'Oops, sorry we can't ship 'em," said Peg Hays, president of Casey Jones Distillery at Hopkinsville, near the Tennessee border.

Bevin signed the law in April, but regulators and distillery operators have needed some time to work out the details before it could be put into practice. Distillers hope that shipments will officially start making their way to customers soon.

While bottle shipments are expected to boost sales across the board, small distillers could be the biggest beneficiaries, said Hays, whose distillery is known for its moonshine whiskies.

The shipments will allow the newcomers to reach new markets, she said.

"We don't have the huge distribution that the big guys do," Hays said in a phone interview. "It's very difficult as a small, craft distillery to get ... a distributor to even look at you. This would help overcome that economic disparity when we can ship."

But for now, there are limits to where Kentucky whiskey can be shipped.

Visitors can only ship bottles if the destination state allows alcohol shipments and the location isn't in dry territory, said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

Besides Kentucky, seven other states plus the District of Columbia accept shipped spirits, Gregory said. Those states are Arizona, Hawaii, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Rhode Island, he said.

Under Kentucky's law, distillery sales for shipment must be made in person. Each visitor can ship up to 4.5 liters of spirits - which is six standard-sized bottles - per day. Taxes are paid on all transactions. Shippers such as UPS can transport the alcohol, provided they have proper licenses.

The law also allows bourbon fans to sign up for "Clubs of the Month" that distilleries can sponsor, enabling people to receive shipments of Kentucky spirits throughout the year.

Kentucky distillers hope the state's new shipping law will spread to other states. Gregory said officials in a number of states have expressed interest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.