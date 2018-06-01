2 of 4 peacocks that escaped from zoo found safe

(CBS 3 Philly KYW-TV via AP). This still image taken from video provided by CBS 3 Philly KYW-TV shows four peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo walking on the shoulder of on Interstate 76, alongside the vehicle of a Pennsylvania State Polic...
Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:42:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:41:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:41:46 GMT
(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...
Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.More >>
Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:41:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:41:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...
Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.More >>
Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:41:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:31:40 GMT
(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...
It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.More >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two of the four peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo this week and took a stroll on a nearby highway have been found safe, a day after another was found dead on that stretch of road.
Zoo officials say a passer-by spotted the two peacocks Friday morning near an equestrian center. The tipster stayed with them until zoo workers arrived to rescue the birds. They described them as "healthy if a little hungry."
The fourth peacock remains on the loose.
The birds initially were seen walking on an interstate near the zoo on Wednesday night. State police shut down two lanes on the highway while tracking the peacocks, causing backups for miles.
Police managed to get the birds off the highway, but they flew the coop once more.
