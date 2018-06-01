Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Investigators have returned to a Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP). Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden Distri...

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

The Iowa Supreme Court says an all-male church board's characterization of female congregants who were pressured into sex with the pastor as sinning "adulteresses" who gave into "temptation" was constitutionally protected religious speech.

A judge ruled that a Florida police officer must stand trial for the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The whiskey industry is celebrating a new Kentucky law that will allow tourists to have bottles shipped from distilleries to their homes.

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, promoter David Feldman, center, prepares for a news conference for a bare-knuckle boxing event that is scheduled for Saturday night at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center in Wyoming. Wyoming is...

(AP Photo/File). FILE - From left to right, old time fighters Jim Corbett, John L. Sullivan and Jake Kilrain pose in undated photos. In 1889, John L. Sullivan, known as the Boston Strong Boy, beat Jake Kilrain in 75 rounds, yes, 75, in what the Interna...

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

By BOB MOEN

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - In 1889, the great John L. Sullivan, the Boston Strong Boy, beat Jake Kilrain in 75 rounds - yes, 75 - in what the International Boxing Hall of Fame has called the "last significant bare-knuckle bout in boxing."

Since then, about the only gloves-off fighting many people have witnessed has consisted of barroom brawls.

But on Saturday night, 10 bouts of bare-knuckle boxing, including one involving female fighters, will take place at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.

The event, available on pay-per-view, is being promoted as the first legal, regulated and sanctioned bare-knuckle fight event in U.S. history. Back in Sullivan's day, there were no sanctioning bodies and few if any regulations.

"I think it's what the public wants to see. The public is begging for something new," promoter David Feldman said, noting that it has been 25 years since the advent of UFC mixed martial arts. "We're hopefully leading the way to a new era in combat sports."

The boxers will be allowed wraps around their thumbs and wrists but will not wear any protection over their knuckles the way fighters normally do in traditional boxing, MMA or other combat sports where padded gloves of various thickness are used.

Each bout is scheduled for five, 2-minute rounds, fought in a ring with rounded ropes instead of the traditional square.

Bare-knuckle regulations are otherwise similar to those of glove boxing, in that opponents can only throw punches and there's a standing eight count and a three-knockdown rule.

"But when you're in a clinch, you can hit with the open hand. You can pull the back of their neck into punches," Feldman said. "So it gives a little bit more excitement in the clinches."

ESPN boxing columnist Nigel Collins said gloves - originally known as mufflers - were introduced around the 18th century to help protect fighters' hands and the aristocrats who took up the sport.

Collins said he personally isn't interested in bare-knuckle fighting "but I wouldn't knock it. If that's what people want to do, let them do it." He said it would be hypocritical of fans of boxing and other martial arts to object to the danger and brutality.

Feldman's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships organization has been trying to get bare-knuckle boxing sanctioned in a number of states. The Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, created in 2012, was the first to do so.

Board chairman Bryan Pedersen said the board received no opposition and saw the event as an opportunity to provide better safety than is afforded at unregulated bare-knuckle fights. Ringside doctors, for instance, are required at state-sanctioned bouts.

The board reviewed research that indicated bare-knuckle boxing would be safer than other combat sports, especially when it comes to concussions, Pedersen said.

"If you look at what we already regulate in the state of Wyoming - we regulate kickboxing and MMA, right?" he said. "In those two, you could take an elbow to the head, a knee to the head or a shin kick to the head. And go out in your yard and punch a basketball and kick a basketball and see what goes farther."

Fighter Bobby Gunn, who is on the card Saturday night, said Wyoming is bringing a sport that exists underground into the light of day.

"I don't got to worry about being arrested," Gunn said with a laugh.

Pedersen sees advantages for the state of Wyoming as well: "I see the whole thing as a giant economic possibility for diversity in our state and to really help promote the Cowboy State and our strong sense of Western independence."

Ricco Rodriguez, a former UFC champion who is making his first try at bare-knuckle boxing on Saturday, said it seems safer to him than gloved fighting because the athletes know they have to be more careful not to injure their hands.

"You hit an elbow or you hit the back of the head or something, you're liable to definitely break your hand," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said his training for Saturday included conditioning his hands by punching wood dummies and doing pushups on his knuckles.

He said he likes the idea of being involved in building a new combat sport. Also, he said, "I think it's the purest form of fighting."

Feldman said that when people first hear about bare-knuckle returning as a sport, it always draws a reaction.

"Because of that reaction, we're going to shock the world Saturday night," he said.

