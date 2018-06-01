Emu that fled captivity is returned to sanctuary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Emu that fled captivity is returned to sanctuary

LISBON, Maine (AP) - An escape artist emu known as "The Bird" that got loose has been returned to its animal sanctuary in Maine.

Lisbon police, an animal control officer and much of the town searched throughout the day Thursday for the 5-foot-4-inch emu that escaped from its sanctuary. A spokeswoman for the sanctuary says the 19-year-old bird was captured near a neighbor's house.

The Bangor Daily News reports someone caring for The Bird was moving it to its summer residence when the flightless, ostrich-like animal bolted.

Police had said the 100-pound emu was somewhere in the woods. Animal officials say it previously attempted another escape a decade ago, but was caught.

