Trump Says June 12 Singapore Summit Is On

President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, left, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides. [AP Photo/Andrew Harnik] President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, left, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides. [AP Photo/Andrew Harnik]
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

President Trump said the June 12th summit in Singapore with North Korea is happening, after meeting with top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol for more than an hour in the Oval Office.

"We'll be meeting on June 12th in Singapore," the president said, one week after canceling the summit.

The top North Korean aide is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the White House in 18 years. He delivered a letter from North Korea's Kim Jong Un to Mr. Trump.  

"That letter was a very nice letter. Oh, would you like to see what was in that letter," the president told the press.

The top North Korean aide met with Pompeo Wednesday night and Thursday in New York.

"It will take bold leadership from Chairman Kim Jong Un if we are able to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the course for the world," Pompeo said Thursday. "President Trump and I believe Chairman Kim is the kind of leader who can make those kinds of decisions. And that in the coming weeks and months, we will have the opportunity to test whether or not this is the case."

