OSBI: 91-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Hulbert Home Invasion

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a home invasion in Cherokee County ended with an elderly man in the hospital.

Agents said 91-year-old Billy Foreman was attacked inside his home in Hulbert early Tuesday morning.

Foreman is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

The OSBI believes it all started as an attempted robbery.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call their hot line at 800-522-8017.