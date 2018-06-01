ME: OKC Couple Strangled Before Being Discovered In McIntosh County

As the search continues for the suspect in their murders, we are now learning more about the deaths of an Oklahoma City couple.

The Medical Examiner's Office said Virgil and Rowena Ingraham were strangled before their bodies were hidden in a culvert in McIntosh County.

Investigators believe the couple’s grandson, Harlon Foss, is responsible.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents believe Foss has been on the run since November 2017.