Yellowstone park boss says retirement isn't tied to politics

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.

The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...

A wildfire raced across a swath of tinder-dry forest in northeastern New Mexico, sending up thick smoke that forced residents to flee their homes.

A wildfire raced across a swath of tinder-dry forest in northeastern New Mexico, sending up thick smoke that forced residents to flee their homes.

(Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP). In this May 31, 2018 photo provided by Taosnews.com, faculty of Cimarron Municipal Schools cook hot dogs and chicken for first responders on the scene of the Ute Park Fire from the back of a pickup truck at the inter...

(Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP). In this May 31, 2018 photo provided by Taosnews.com, faculty of Cimarron Municipal Schools cook hot dogs and chicken for first responders on the scene of the Ute Park Fire from the back of a pickup truck at the inter...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

Investigators have returned to a Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

Investigators have returned to a Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP). Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden Distri...

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP). Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden Distri...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park's superintendent said Friday that he plans to retire next year from a job he called "the best in the National Park Service" and dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

Superintendent Dan Wenk told The Associated Press that he decided last fall he would retire in early 2019 after more than four decades with the National Park Service.

His seven-year tenure leading on the nation's premier national parks was marked by an explosion in park visitation, tension with neighboring states over wild bison slaughters and wolf hunting, and a sexual harassment scandal involving Yellowstone's maintenance division that echoed allegations at other national parks.

Wenk, 66, said had not planned to announce his decision to leave so far in advance but went public following recent news reports that said he faced possible transfer to a job in Washington, D.C.

Wenk confirmed that a transfer had been proposed - a possibility that had stoked concerns among conservation groups that Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke was reassigning senior staff from the park service and other branches of the agency for punitive purposes.

But Wenk said he always understood that as a member of the U.S. government's senior executive service, he could be moved to another job, adding, "I'm not aware of any politics in that decision."

"Coming to Yellowstone National Park was the pinnacle of my career," Wenk said. "I personally believe it's the best job in the National Park Service, so taking any other job wouldn't feel good."

In a letter to his superiors informing them of his March 30 retirement plan, Wenk said he intended to stay on a while longer to see through several projects that have been in the works for years. Those include relocating park bison that have not been exposed to disease to Montana's Fort Peck Indian Reservation, working on a long-term visitor use management plan and negotiating several concessions contracts.

Yellowstone straddles the borders of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho and was established in the 1872 as the first national park. It attracts tourists from around the world, putting an increasing strain on its natural resources as more than 4 million people visited in each of the past three years.

The superintendent oversees more than 3,400 square miles (8,900 square kilometers) of land, a staff of 800 and an annual budget of more than $60 million.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement that Wenk had been "a thoughtful partner to the state of Montana and the gateway communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park."

Wenk began his career with the park service as a landscape architect in 1975. He was superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Monument for 16 years, beginning in 1985.

In 2001, he was appointed director of the Denver Service Center, which is the park service's central office with responsibility for planning, design and construction.

Wenk served as deputy director of operations for the National Park Service from 2007 through 2011, and acting director of the agency for nine months in 2009.

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MatthewBrownAP .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.