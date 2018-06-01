Records: DNA from tissue led to Golden State Killer arrest

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

California's "jungle primary" is setting off a scramble by both parties to ensure they're not left behind in Tuesday's contests.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, R-Oceanside speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Across televisions in Orange County, a flashy ad slams Chavez for supporting a Califo...

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Denver Police Department detectives, foreground, investigate near where a Nissan sedan, top left, being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June ...

Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer.

A wildfire raced across a swath of tinder-dry forest in northeastern New Mexico, sending up thick smoke that forced residents to flee their homes.

(Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP). In this May 31, 2018 photo provided by Taosnews.com, faculty of Cimarron Municipal Schools cook hot dogs and chicken for first responders on the scene of the Ute Park Fire from the back of a pickup truck at the inter...

The U.S. has deported a Mexican man who was being sought in California earlier this year when immigration agents mistakenly followed a related couple who sped away in their car and crashed, killing both and leaving six orphaned children.

(Felix Adamo/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT SURNAME TO PROFECTO - In this April 2, 2018 photo the son of Marcelina Garica Profecto cries on his mother's casket before the start of services in Delano, Calif. Profecto and ...

US deports kin of couple who died in crash fleeing agents

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer, according to warrants released Friday.

The documents detail the case pieced together by Sacramento County sheriff's investigators to arrest 72-year-old Joseph DeAngelo.

He is suspected of committing at least a dozen killings and roughly 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, making him one of California's most elusive serial killers.

Investigators zeroed in on DeAngelo by using genealogical websites to identify potential relatives of the killer based on DNA collected at a crime scene.

The DNA from a semen sample was collected after a double murder in Ventura County in 1980, according to the warrants.

After identifying DeAngelo as a suspect, investigators followed him to a store in April and took a swab from the handle of a door he used. That sample didn't immediately lead to an arrest.

Three days later, investigators collected trash from cans left outside DeAngelo's home in Citrus Heights, California. A piece of tissue plucked from the trash proved to be the piece of evidence they needed to obtain an arrest warrant, according to the documents.

The Associated Press and other news outlets fought to make the documents public over objections from DeAngelo's public defenders. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet agreed to release 123 pages of records.

Victims' identities and some details about the investigation were redacted at the request of prosecutors.

