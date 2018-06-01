George Strait Set To Rock The BOK

The King of Country, George Strait, is set to play in Tulsa Friday night.

He's out of retirement for two nights only, playing during the 10th year of the BOK Center.

The party started early for some fans. There was a free concert outside before George Strait played in one of his few live shows planned this year.

This is a major event even by BOK Center standards and one of the handful of giant concerts planned for the 10th anniversary.

A few more seats were released Friday for sale but it's otherwise a sellout.

It’s an exclusive event, he's not on tour, it's called "Strait down Route 66" because it's two nights only in Tulsa.

George Strait plays Friday and Saturday.