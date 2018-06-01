Chouteau Police Need Help In Bizarre Case Of Stolen Identity - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chouteau Police Need Help In Bizarre Case Of Stolen Identity

CHOUTEAU, Oklahoma -

Chouteau Police are looking for help in what has been described as a bizarre incident involving a stolen identification.

Police say a stolen license led to a stolen SUV which led to an arrest warrant being issued in what police now believe is a case of stolen identity.

Ronnie Stamps is the co-owner of Stamps Auto Sales, he says a woman came in to test drive a Cadillac Escalade. As with any test drive, he took a copy of the woman’s license and she drove the SUV out of the lot but what makes this test drive different is that woman never came back.

"The lady came in and said she was gonna go on a test drive, and before I knew it the car that she was in was driving off too," said Stamps. "She just drove off regular and never seen the car again."

Stamps says he called the police. An arrest warrant was even issued for the person listed on the license. But, in another bizarre twist police say they now believe the person pictured on the license is not the same person whose information is on it.

"We've just learned that the ID's and identification had been stolen and used in a manner that shouldn't have been".  Chouteau Assistant Chief Kyle Murry

Ronnie Stamps says the woman whose information is listed on the license visited with him yesterday and is not the person who took stole his SUV. Now, police say the person pictured on the license is a person of interest. They believe she stole the license put her picture on it and then stole the SUV.

"That's pretty serious when you steal someone's identification and replace it and change it to match fraudulently used in a different manner". Said Murray.

Police say if you see a grey 2008 Cadillac Escalade with the license plate EIT-612, with small rear end damage, call Police.

The arrest warrant issued for the victim has since been dismissed.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
