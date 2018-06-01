Update: Spartan College To Provide Grants For Veterans

Chouteau Police are looking for help in what has been described as a bizarre incident involving a stolen identification.More >>
Chouteau Police are looking for help in what has been described as a bizarre incident involving a stolen identification.More >>
Wesley Chapel in Tulsa's Greenwood District rebuilt it’s building with help from the community 97 years ago after it was burned during the Tulsa Race Riot. Church leaders say they are in danger of being shutdown again.More >>
Wesley Chapel in Tulsa's Greenwood District rebuilt it’s building with help from the community 97 years ago after it was burned during the Tulsa Race Riot. Church leaders say they are in danger of being shutdown again.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!