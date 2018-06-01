Tulsa Church At Risk Of Being Shutdown - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Church At Risk Of Being Shutdown

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Wesley Chapel in Tulsa's Greenwood District rebuilt it’s building with help from the community 97 years ago after it was burned during the Tulsa Race Riot.

Church leaders say they are in danger of being shut down again. The Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church says the Chapel can be saved if the congregation buys it back. Officials say The Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church has closed 27 churches in the past 3 years

The price for the chapel has been set at $250,000.

"We're determined to find a way to keep going. We believe that God has us in this location for a reason and so we are just going to find a way to continue,” said church member Ashly Waitkus.

The church has until June 30th to raise the money. A GoFundMe Page has been set you can click here to donate.

