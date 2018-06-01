Summer Businesses Feeling The Impact Of Teacher Walkout

Green County Schools are starting to let out for summer two weeks later than scheduled because of the teacher walkout.

With kids getting out later area businesses, summer camps and pools are getting a late start too.

Josh's Sno Shack just started their summer hours and they say they've had trouble getting fully staffed because of the extended school year.

Sam Smith just graduated from Union High School one of many green country schools that extended their calendar year. Now he's trying to make up for lost time and lost college savings money.

"Historically around mid may we could get enough help because some private schools get out a little earlier," said Josh Juarez, owner of Josh’s Sno Shack.

Josh says they did lose out on some cash but it's not hard to attract customers when your whole product is ice.

“Our whole goal is to try to be synonymous with summer so when we open it’s like summer is here. Josh's finally had enough staff to open their new store on Brookside as well.

Josh's isn't the only place that had to delay summer. Camp Loughridge is making some last-minute preparations to get ready for campers.

"We were supposed to have a few high schoolers this week, but they weren't able to make it because they were still in school," said Program Architect Michael Staires.

Staires says they saw a delay in signups this year because a lot of parents weren't sure when school was going to end.

“Hopefully we can get summer going and realize that we actually get to enjoy life now," said Juarez.