Summer Businesses Feeling The Impact Of Teacher Walkout - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Summer Businesses Feeling The Impact Of Teacher Walkout

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Green County Schools are starting to let out for summer two weeks later than scheduled because of the teacher walkout.

With kids getting out later area businesses, summer camps and pools are getting a late start too.

Josh's Sno Shack just started their summer hours and they say they've had trouble getting fully staffed because of the extended school year.

Sam Smith just graduated from Union High School one of many green country schools that extended their calendar year. Now he's trying to make up for lost time and lost college savings money.

"Historically around mid may we could get enough help because some private schools get out a little earlier," said Josh Juarez, owner of Josh’s Sno Shack.

Josh says they did lose out on some cash but it's not hard to attract customers when your whole product is ice.

“Our whole goal is to try to be synonymous with summer so when we open it’s like summer is here. Josh's finally had enough staff to open their new store on Brookside as well.

Josh's isn't the only place that had to delay summer. Camp Loughridge is making some last-minute preparations to get ready for campers.

"We were supposed to have a few high schoolers this week, but they weren't able to make it because they were still in school," said Program Architect Michael Staires.

Staires says they saw a delay in signups this year because a lot of parents weren't sure when school was going to end.

“Hopefully we can get summer going and realize that we actually get to enjoy life now," said Juarez.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Double Shooting In Delaware County

    Double Shooting In Delaware County

    Delaware County Deputies are responding to what they say is a double shooting just north of Colcord, Oklahoma. Sheriff Harlan confirms one person is dead and one has been wounded and transported. The Sheriff also says they have two people in custody. OSBI has been called to investigate the scene.  This is a developing story.

    More >>

    Delaware County Deputies are responding to what they say is a double shooting just north of Colcord, Oklahoma. Sheriff Harlan confirms one person is dead and one has been wounded and transported. The Sheriff also says they have two people in custody. OSBI has been called to investigate the scene.  This is a developing story.

    More >>

  • Summer Businesses Feeling The Impact Of Teacher Walkout

    Summer Businesses Feeling The Impact Of Teacher Walkout

    Green County Schools are starting to let out for summer two weeks later than scheduled because of the teacher walkout. With kids getting out later area businesses, summer camps and pools are getting a late start too. 

    More >>

    Green County Schools are starting to let out for summer two weeks later than scheduled because of the teacher walkout. With kids getting out later area businesses, summer camps and pools are getting a late start too. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.