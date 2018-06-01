Summer Businesses Feeling The Impact Of Teacher Walkout

Delaware County Deputies are responding to what they say is a double shooting just north of Colcord, Oklahoma. Sheriff Harlan confirms one person is dead and one has been wounded and transported. The Sheriff also says they have two people in custody. OSBI has been called to investigate the scene. This is a developing story.More >>
Green County Schools are starting to let out for summer two weeks later than scheduled because of the teacher walkout. With kids getting out later area businesses, summer camps and pools are getting a late start too.More >>
