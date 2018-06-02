Multi-Vehicle Accident On Turner Turnpike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Multi-Vehicle Accident On Turner Turnpike

Posted: Updated:
LUTHER, Oklahoma -

A car accident involving multiple vehicles caused a shutdown on the Turner Turnpike Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near Luther Road around 5 a.m.  

The News 9 crew on scene says one person was transported via medical helicopter to a local hospital.

The eastbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for nearly an hour, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story, Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Candidate For Congress Wants To Legalize Incest

    Candidate For Congress Wants To Legalize Incest

    Among the candidates running against incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's Tenth Congressional District is a self-described pedophile who has allegedly admitted he raped his late spouse and advocates what he calls "benevolent white supremacy."

    More >>

    Among the candidates running against incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's Tenth Congressional District is a self-described pedophile who has allegedly admitted he raped his late spouse and advocates what he calls "benevolent white supremacy."

    More >>

  • FDA Approves First Artificial Iris

    FDA Approves First Artificial Iris

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its approval of the first stand-alone prosthetic iris in the United States that could help patients with certain types of eye damage see clearly and improve their appearance. 

    More >>

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its approval of the first stand-alone prosthetic iris in the United States that could help patients with certain types of eye damage see clearly and improve their appearance. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.