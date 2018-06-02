Multi-Vehicle Accident On Turner Turnpike

Among the candidates running against incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's Tenth Congressional District is a self-described pedophile who has allegedly admitted he raped his late spouse and advocates what he calls "benevolent white supremacy."More >>
Among the candidates running against incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's Tenth Congressional District is a self-described pedophile who has allegedly admitted he raped his late spouse and advocates what he calls "benevolent white supremacy."More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its approval of the first stand-alone prosthetic iris in the United States that could help patients with certain types of eye damage see clearly and improve their appearance.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its approval of the first stand-alone prosthetic iris in the United States that could help patients with certain types of eye damage see clearly and improve their appearance.More >>
A Queens man faces charges for allegedly stockpiling illegal weapons and fake law enforcement gear inside his Rosedale home, CBS New Yorkreports.More >>
A Queens man faces charges for allegedly stockpiling illegal weapons and fake law enforcement gear inside his Rosedale home, CBS New Yorkreports.More >>
A man arrested for DUI ended up with an arson complaint added on while he was being booked.More >>
A man arrested for DUI ended up with an arson complaint added on while he was being booked.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.