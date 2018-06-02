Tulsa Police Respond To Multiple Reported Shootings Friday Night

Tulsa police say they canvassed an area near Pine and MLK to search for a shooting victim after a late night call, but didn’t find anything.

Around 10:00 p.m., according to officers, a caller said she heard gunshots and looked outside to see a man who told her he had been shot

Police say no victim or shooting scene was found.

Less than an hour later, officers say they responded to a different shooting call just two miles away on North Quaker Avenue near Peoria.

Officers say the victim initially said he was shot in the leg while walking outside.

They say evidence of blood loss was found outside, but they also say the victim later contradicted his story when he told them he was at a friend’s shop helping him when a shotgun fell over and shot him.