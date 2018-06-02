Tulsa Police Respond To Multiple Reported Shootings Friday Night - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Respond To Multiple Reported Shootings Friday Night

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say they canvassed an area near Pine and MLK to search for a shooting victim after a late night call, but didn’t find anything.

Around 10:00 p.m., according to officers, a caller said she heard gunshots and looked outside to see a man who told her he had been shot

Police say no victim or shooting scene was found.

Less than an hour later, officers say they responded to a different shooting call just two miles away on North Quaker Avenue near Peoria.

Officers say the victim initially said he was shot in the leg while walking outside.

They say evidence of blood loss was found outside, but they also say the victim later contradicted his story when he told them he was at a friend’s shop helping him when a shotgun fell over and shot him.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.