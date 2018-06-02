Weekend Events Around Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Weekend Events Around Green Country

Posted: Updated:

There are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend.

Claremore’s Boots and BBQ festival is Saturday form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Claremore Expo Center.  There will be plenty of barbeque to go around, with cooks entering recipes for chicken, beef, pork, ribs, and desserts.  The event is put on every year by the Rotary Club and proceeds from the event help support Rogers County school programs.

Tulsa’s Pride celebration is this weekend.  Local artists will be performing Saturday near the Equality Center downtown from noon to 9 p.m., with a pause at 6 p.m. for the Pride Parade.  On Sunday, music and festivities move to the Guthrie Green for Pride in the Park, which starts with the Tulsa Pride Pooch Parade at 12:30 p.m.

A calf fry cookoff is happening in Vinita on Saturday.  The 39th annual “World’s Largest Calf Fry Festival” is at the Vinita fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Ten dollars will get you a tasting kit, which includes calf fries, beans, breads, and cobblers.

The Fold Arts Festival and Woodcarving show is wrapping up Saturday at the Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow.  You can check out and shop around for local folk art and wood carvings at the free show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tulsa and Broken Arrow public pools will open Saturday.

In Tulsa, pools at Chandler Park and LaFortune Park open at 1 p.m. and the South County Rec Center’s pool opens at 12:30 p.m.

In Broken Arrow, the Family Aquatic Center and Nienhuis pools open at 11 a.m. and the Country Aire Pool opens at 1 p.m.  The city’s five splash pads opened last weekend.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.