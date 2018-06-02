Weekend Events Around Green Country

There are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend -- BBQ, parades, calf fry, folk art festival, and more.More >>
There are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend -- BBQ, parades, calf fry, folk art festival, and more.More >>
Tulsa police respond to two reported shootings Friday night. No victim or scene was found for the first call. At the other, a man had a leg wound, but his story changed about how and where he was shot.More >>
Tulsa police respond to two reported shootings Friday night. No victim or scene was found for the first call. At the other, a man had a leg wound, but his story changed about how and where he was shot.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!