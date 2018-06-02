Weekend Events Around Green Country

There are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend.

Claremore’s Boots and BBQ festival is Saturday form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Claremore Expo Center. There will be plenty of barbeque to go around, with cooks entering recipes for chicken, beef, pork, ribs, and desserts. The event is put on every year by the Rotary Club and proceeds from the event help support Rogers County school programs.

Tulsa’s Pride celebration is this weekend. Local artists will be performing Saturday near the Equality Center downtown from noon to 9 p.m., with a pause at 6 p.m. for the Pride Parade. On Sunday, music and festivities move to the Guthrie Green for Pride in the Park, which starts with the Tulsa Pride Pooch Parade at 12:30 p.m.

A calf fry cookoff is happening in Vinita on Saturday. The 39th annual “World’s Largest Calf Fry Festival” is at the Vinita fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ten dollars will get you a tasting kit, which includes calf fries, beans, breads, and cobblers.

The Fold Arts Festival and Woodcarving show is wrapping up Saturday at the Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow. You can check out and shop around for local folk art and wood carvings at the free show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tulsa and Broken Arrow public pools will open Saturday.

In Tulsa, pools at Chandler Park and LaFortune Park open at 1 p.m. and the South County Rec Center’s pool opens at 12:30 p.m.

In Broken Arrow, the Family Aquatic Center and Nienhuis pools open at 11 a.m. and the Country Aire Pool opens at 1 p.m. The city’s five splash pads opened last weekend.