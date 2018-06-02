Shooting Persons Of Interest Sought By Tulsa County Deputies

After a shooting with intent to kill that happened Friday night, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two persons of interest.

Deputies say they are trying to locate Destiny Holt and Joshua Hall, who allegedly goes by “Peanut.”

According to deputies, Holt and Hall were involved in a shooting that happened near South 57th West Avenue and West 1st Street. Authorities say they're not sure if the two were just witnesses to the shooting or if they will become suspects.

The sheriff's office says the victim was shot once in his left shoulder and is expected to be okay.

If you have any information about this case or the location of the suspects, call the sheriff’s office at (918)596-8661.