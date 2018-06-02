Shooting Persons Of Interest Sought By Tulsa County Deputies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Shooting Persons Of Interest Sought By Tulsa County Deputies

Posted: Updated:
Destiny Holt and Joshua Hall Destiny Holt and Joshua Hall
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

After a shooting with intent to kill that happened Friday night, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two persons of interest.

Deputies say they are trying to locate Destiny Holt and Joshua Hall, who allegedly goes by “Peanut.”

According to deputies, Holt and Hall were involved in a shooting that happened near South 57th West Avenue and West 1st Street.  Authorities say they're not sure if the two were just witnesses to the shooting or if they will become suspects.

The sheriff's office says the victim was shot once in his left shoulder and is expected to be okay.

If you have any information about this case or the location of the suspects, call the sheriff’s office at (918)596-8661.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.