Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Against Choctaw Nation

A Dallas appeals court has upheld a $9.3 million verdict against the Choctaw Nation.

The court found the tribe liable for a charter bus crash that killed two passengers.

The Oklahoman reports that the court unanimously dismissed the tribe’s appeal of a 2016 Dallas County ruling saying the Choctaw Nation was liable for the deaths of two elderly casino customers on the bus.

The bus was traveling to the tribe’s Durant casino in 2013 when it crashed in Texas.