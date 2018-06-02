Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Against Choctaw Nation

After a shooting with intent to kill that happened Friday night, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two persons of interest. Deputies say they are trying to locate Destiny Holt and Joshua Hall, who allegedly goes by “Peanut.”More >>
After a shooting with intent to kill that happened Friday night, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two persons of interest. Deputies say they are trying to locate Destiny Holt and Joshua Hall, who allegedly goes by “Peanut.”More >>
Tulsa police say arrest warrants have been issued for two men suspected for a car chase and shooting that left a bystander injured.More >>
Tulsa police say arrest warrants have been issued for two men suspected for a car chase and shooting that left a bystander injured.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!